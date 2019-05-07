One Piece: Stampede Shares New Character Designs

One Piece is celebrating its landmark 20th Anniversary this year, and the anime series is currently in the midst of the Reverie arc which brings many fan-favorites back to the series. But that won’t be the only way many old faces will be coming back to the franchise as the series will be launching a huge new movie with One Piece: Stampede later this Summer.

With its August debut inching closer and closer, One Piece: Stampede shared a closer look at many of the new character designs for the returning characters to the series. Which notably includes the members of the Worst Generation. Check them out below!

One Piece is a series with a long tenure, and has introduced a wide variety of characters over its duration so it’s can be quite surprising seeing just how many of those characters will be making an appearance in the new film. As these character design close ups reveal, fans will be seeing Sabo, Smoker, Tashigi, and even the gathered members of the Worst Generation including Trafalgar Law, Basil Hawkins, X Drake, Scratchmen Apoo, Capone “Gang” Bege, Jewelry Bonney, Urouge, Eustass Kidd, Killer.

With so many characters making a return, this new adventure is shaping up to be biggest one yet. One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

