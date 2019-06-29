One Piece: Stampede Releases New, Action-Packed Trailer

One Piece plans to have a big summer, and it is not hard to see why. Not only is the TV series getting ready to enter a long-awaited arc, but this August will welcome a new film to theaters. And it looks like the wait for a new trailer is finally over!

Yes, that’s right. The second trailer for One Piece: Stampede is here, and it shows Monkey D. Luffy take on one of his biggest challenges yet.

Above, you can find the new promo. The clip begins with a rousing gathering in the middle of the Grand Line. It appears a festival is underway, but two men are found isolated in a dark roomed filled with Wanted posters. It turns out the pair are eager to take the King of the Pirates’ treasure, but fans know such a goal will not be met with ease.

As the trailer continues, fans meet up with the Straw Hats as they arrive at the event. A race is one to find Gol D. Rogers’ infamous treasure, but two villains are here to throw the whole thing off kilter. At one point, it looks like poor Usopp gets knocked out, and the trailer revs up from there.

Before the clip ends, fans are shown Luffy taking the battle for Rogers’ legacy more seriously than ever. The trailer teases these villains’ overwhelming power which is high enough to stop an all-pirate army. However, Luffy and his fellow Worst Generation members are ready to fight back against the threat. And when all else fails, the trailer promises the Warlords of the Sea will show up to cause havoc for the new baddies.

So, what do you think about this all-new trailer?

One Piece: Stampede is scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, and Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”