Breaking Down the Events of One Piece: Stampede

Big Spoiler Warning Time!! If you want to go into the fourteenth film of One Piece, Stampede, without any spoilers, then turn away from this article immediately. One Twitter One Piece fan has managed to see the much anticipated movie and has posted some of the major beats of the film, documenting just how the Straw Hat Pirates react to being a part of the Pirate Expo. Aside from laying down just what happens to Luffy and crew, said fan also lays out some of the biggest fights of the movie itself so if you want a head’s up on this info, read away!

Twitter User Hakimpolo101 posted some of the major story and action beats that take place within the fourteenth One Piece film, promising for some of the biggest brawls that the franchise has seen to date as well some “insane reveals that impact the series’ canon”:

There are seriously some giant bombs here in terms of the events that take place in One Piece: Stampede, to say nothing of the fact that this will apparently have an impact on the franchise’s canon story. Anime movies are a funny sort of story in that, some of the time, they are presented as completely different stories that may take place outside of that canon’s actual universe. An easy example is of course Dragon Ball’s Broly character who originally appeared in three “outside of continuity” films and then officially became canon in the recently released Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie.

Aside from simply all the different fights that are laid out here in this description, the idea of Luffy attaining a new form in his Gear Fourth form is something will surely pique a lot of interest from One Piece fans around the world. As things continue to heat up in the main series in Wano Country, Luffy and the Straw Hats can take whatever they can get to ward off the forces of Kaido, Big Mom, and the various other villains conspiring against them.

What do you think of these story details from the fourteenth film of One Piece, Stampede? Do you think these are all accurate?

