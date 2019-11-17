One Piece Updates Fans on Stampede’s Massive Global Success

One Piece capped off its 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime series with the major feature film release of One Piece: Stampede. The film itself was a party 20 years in the making full of fan favorite characters of past, present, and future. All of this effort was definitely noticed by fans, and they came out in droves to support the film around the world and made it the most successful film in the franchise to date. But it’s still a surprise to see just how successful One Piece: Stampede is when talking the actual numbers.

In an interview with Oricon News, One Piece Media Editor Takuma Naito noted that One Piece: Stampede has now earned over 10 billion yen worldwide. With over 5.5 billion yen just in Japan alone, the film’s success continued with its overseas releases helping it cross the $90 million USD mark with a final total of $92,070,00 million USD.

One Piece: Stampede earned over $1 million USD in the United States alone, with a final total of nearly $1.3 million USD across its limited theatrical release. This is especially impressive considering this is one of the widest releases for a One Piece film, and featured both an English subbed and dubbed release for fans to enjoy. That means fans in the United States showed up to support all the effort put into it!

The film features many elements that will most likely play a key role in the future of the franchise. Although the film’s plot is largely outside of the main canon of the official series, there are quite a few elements that will surely be significant later such as the official romanization of the famous island of “Raftel,” now officially spelled out as “Laugh Tale.”

Funimation screened One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “One Piece: Stampede continues to surprise the longer it goes on. Each scene is brimming with excitement, and it’s an experience that only a franchise like One Piece can provide. A film paying loving tributes to the past, the present, and even the future, One Piece: Stampede is incredible.”

via Oricon News, @SkippyTheRobot on Twitter