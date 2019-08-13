One Piece: Stampede Teases Major Dream Team-Up

One Piece: Stampede is now out in theaters in Japan, and it’s jam-packed with all kinds of fan favorite characters as a celebration of the anime’s monumental 20th Anniversary. These returning characters have gathered for a special festival in which one pirate will be closer to finding Gol D. Roger’s treasure, but it seems that in that quest Luffy and the Straw Hats will be going up against one of the strongest villains in the franchise thus far.

If the villain indeed seems as strong as he is, Luffy’s not going to be enough to take him down. This results in a major dream team up between the franchise’s most standout foes and allies in a battle to take down the former member of the Gol D. Roger crew, Douglas Bullet. Warning for potentially major spoilers below if you wanted to go in completely blind!

As teased in the special preview for the film after Episode 897 of the series, there’s an “unexpected alliance” between Luffy, Boa Hancock, Sabo, Smoker, and Trafalgar Law. But while this team-up already seems like a dream, it kicks it up a notch as a few moments later the preview sees them teaming up with the other foes Buggy and even Cipher Pol’s Rob Lucci.

The team up is still largely shrouded in mystery as the preview is too short to quite explain how this all comes together, but Douglas Bullet must be presenting that much of a challenge if it even pulls in non-allies like Rob Lucci into the fold. Buggy and Smoker have begrudgingly worked along Luffy and the Straw Hats in the past for a common goal, but it must be another thing altogether if Lucci has to work with them.

This team up of pirates, marines, and revolutionaries is definitely one of the major reasons why the film has already been a massive hit in Japan, and just seeing all of these characters attack at once is impressive even if it’s only for a short time. One Piece: Stampede is now out in to theaters in Japan as of August 9th. There is currently no word on its release in the United States as of this writing, unfortunately.

Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

There are new characters coming to the film along with all the returning cameos too, and include Tsutomu Isobe as the central villain Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.