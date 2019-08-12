One Piece: Stampede Reviews Are Here and Glowingly Good

One Piece is topping off an already busy year with something special for fans. As the Wano arc moves through the manga and anime, the big screen welcomed back the Straw Hats for their latest theatrical outing. This weekend saw One Piece: Stampede debut in Japan, and the verdict is here…

This One Piece movie is one which fans will not want to miss!

Over the weekend, fans in Japan were able to watch One Piece: Stampede as the anticipated film finally dropped. The movie, which is meant to celebrate the anime’s 20th anniversary, has been an awaited one for months now. And as the reviews say, the feature did not disappoint.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have been quick to praise One Piece: Stampede for its story and animation. While some were not impressed by the film’s action-centric angles, others were blown away by its final battle. Taking to the Internet, the popular fan-site The Library of Ohara posted their own review of the film which describes it as an “absolute love letter.”

“It’s an absolute love letter to fans that capitalizes on the series’s long history as a celebration of its beautiful legacy,” the site writes.

“Aside from a couple minor issues I have with it, this is a movie designed to cause fans to fall in love with it, from its monstrously powerful villain, its many references and characters and all the mindblowing reveals Oda snuck in. It’s a movie made for the fans and one that rewards our love for the series. It’s a beautiful rollercoaster from beginning to end that capitalizes on the aspects of the series that always get us so hyped.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Here’s a brief (spoiler-free) review of Stampede. Full review will come tomorrow:

A fantastic love letter to all One Piece fans. The amount of crossover, the amount of epic moments, characters and plot points is amazing. The movie constantly tries to one up itself every moment pic.twitter.com/JbIXbL0HPS — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) August 9, 2019

I remember thinking “that was kind of overdramatic” when watching lol.



Actually in terms of “fan service” this movie is like a OP fan’s wet dream with all the intense action scenes between familiar characters that haven’t appeared in the anime for quite some time. — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 10, 2019

Done watching #ONEPIECESTAMPEDE

Awesome movie, salute to the creator and animators, you made such an exciting, thrilling, a movie that comes with a heart #onepeacefan pic.twitter.com/uVY9HAdvqQ — claire nicolas (@klairenicolas) August 9, 2019

Just watched One Piece Stampede movie. The BEST one piece movie.😄 Got teary eyed when the 1st opening started playing during the final fight.😭 #OnePiece #ONEPIECESTAMPEDE pic.twitter.com/QQSHPnVhY2 — Cristerson (@cristersonchee) August 9, 2019

