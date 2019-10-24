‘One Piece: Stampede’ Releases New Teaser Trailer

A new teaser trailer for the One Piece movie One Piece: Stampede has been released - and you can watch it above!

The new trailer doesn't really give us any more details about what One Piece: Stampede's plot is all about - other than the fact that a bunch of pirates are getting together for some sort of festival, which will also include some kind of new step in the search for Gol D. Roger's treasure.

What we do get from this new trailer are new looks at mysterious new characters Festa and Bullet. Festa is listed as the "War instigator / Master of Festivities" - which is a pretty ominous combination of job titles. From the (brief) look at him, Festa definitely seems like the type who could gather a bunch of pirates for what appears to be a joint purpose, only to set them against one another for his own gang. Bullet, meanwhile, is listed as "Formerly of the Roger Pirates / The Demon Heir," which is an equally ominous title for a major figure in this story.

Though details for One Piece: Stampede are currently still under wraps as of this writing, it is currently scheduled to release August 9, 2019 in Japan.

The official Twitter for the film has been teasing a deeper meaning for the title as well as it mentioned when the film was first announced, "One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime's 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!"

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.