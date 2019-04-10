‘One Piece: Stampede’ Releases First Full Trailer

“Welcome to the festival for pirates from around the world.” Watch the new trailer for ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE. Premiering in theaters in Japan August 9, 2019. #OnePieceStampede pic.twitter.com/C47e6jNEwJ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 10, 2019

One Piece is ready to hit up fans with a big venture. At last, the franchise has put out a trailer for its new film, and it is plenty action packed.

As you can see above, the trailer begins easily with Monkey D. Luffy. The reel goes on to tease the Pirate Expo that is coming through, and it will bring together all of the pirates. From Mihawks to Sabo and more, this event will bring them all together, and they will be put to the test.

As the trailer shows, there are some former Rogers pirates causing issues, and Luffy is ready to take them on. Before the clip ends, fans do see the pirate go into Gear Fourth, and the title card plays shortly after.

So far, fans are not sure what this Pirate Expo will hold for fans. However, this trailer does feature some interesting teasers about the event. Not only does it promise a convention of all the world’s pirates, but they will gather to find something left behind by Gol D. Roger. However, one of the legend’s former underlings believes he is the only one worthy to wield the power, but Luffy does not agree with the bogus belief one bit.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

