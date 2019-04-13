‘One Piece: Stampede’ Trailer Teases Worst Generation Reunion

One Piece is celebrating its landmark 25th Anniversary this year, and part of that celebration is the release of a huge new film One Piece: Stampede. Though fans still know very little about the film as such, more details have been slowly revealed as we get closer to its Summer release in Japan. The film recently shared a new teaser trailer, and while the story is still a mystery, there are some major confirmations.

Thanks to a pirate festival bringing together pirates across the world, the latest trailer for One Piece: Stampede teases a full Worst Generation reunion as each of the eleven Supernovas can be spotted amidst a huge cast of returning favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer passes by pretty quickly, but there are about 30 or so characters packed within this new film. Along with the new characters such as a newly revealed member of Gol D. Roger’s pirate crew, there are shots of returning allies such as Bartlomeo, former enemies such as Rob Lucci, but most importantly, it seems like the 11 Supernovas of the Worst Generation all make an appearance.

While it’s not quite confirmed that all of these Supernovas will be gathered in one place, they will be appearing in the film one way or another. References to the Worst Generation have been increased as the Reverie arc has begun in the anime, so now’s the perfect time for all of them to show their faces again.

For those who may not remember, the Worst Generation of pirates refers to 11 Supernovas — rookie pirates who have been causing enough of a ruckus in the New World that one of them may become Pirate King someday. This roster includes Luffy, Zoro, Trafalgar Law, Basil Hawkins, X Drake, Scratchmen Apoo, Capone “Gang” Bege, Jewelry Bonney, Urouge, Eustass Kidd, Killer. Then, of course, Marshall D. Teach who used to count before becoming a Pirate King.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!