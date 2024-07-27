One Piece Star Teases Dr. Vegapunk’s Dub Debut (Exclusive)

Dr. Vegapunk has had a massive role in One Piece’s final saga as the mad scientist has ties to both the Straw Hat Pirates and the World Government. Revealing quite a few secrets to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the anime adaptation’s English Dub has cast the brainy anime character. In an exclusive interview at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with voice actor Kent Williams regarding taking on the role. Needless to say, Williams had plenty to say about joining the Straw Hats in this essential role.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kent Williams’ body of anime work, the voice actor has played quite a few roles in the industry. Some of his biggest roles include My Hero Academia’s Mr. Compress, Dragon Ball’s Dr. Gero and Supreme Kai, Evangelion’s Kozo, and Edward and Alphonse’s father in Fullmetal Alchemist. Ironically enough, this isn’t the first role that Williams has had in the Grand Line as he had another massive role in the One Piece anime’s English Dub. Previously, Kent had taken on the role of Kuro, the fiendish swashbuckler who recently made an appearance in One Piece’s live-action series while also playing a handful of smaller roles in the Straw Hats’ story.

One Piece: Dr. Vegapunk Speaks

Kent Williams confirmed that his take on Dr. Vegapunk is one of the toughest roles that he has ever done in his life as he prepares to return to the Grand Line, “He is a human roller coaster of expression and emotion. I told the director that this is ‘mouth Olympics’ to voice this guy. It’s so strenuous in a way that as an actor, I’m challenged in a way that I haven’t been. He is everything from every other character that I’ve voiced all into one and he’s not a dark guy, but he can get dark.”

One Piece’s English Dub take on the Egghead Arc will begin with One Piece Season 15 Voyage 1 Episode 1086-1096, which will be officially available for digital purchase beginning on August 17th. Following this release, fans can expect the English Dub episodes to arrive on Crunchyroll on September 17th.

