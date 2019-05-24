One Piece Heroes Get a Sleek Avengers Makeover

Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest film releases of the year because it brought a 10 year or so saga to its big climax, and fans saw how the franchise’s extended cast all came together for one final battle. It’s probably the most like anime that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever been as fans of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece know all about watching a 10 year saga balance a huge cast for even huger battles. One fan even went the extra mile and combined the two universes together.

One artist shared a cool mash-up concept of the original Straw Hats as the original Avengers line-up, and it presents a pretty cool idea for a whole new universe. Check it out below!

Artist AndiMoo shared the above concept for a slick One Piece x Avengers mash-up and it’s hard not to want a full series based off of the idea. The mash-up sees Luffy in the place of Captain America, Zoro (complete with Mjolnir in his mouth) as Thor, Sanji as Nick Fury, Usopp as Hawkeye, Chopper as Hulk, Nami as Black Widow, Franky as Iron Man, and even the fallen Agent Coulson as Brook.

AndiMoo has shared more illustrations mashing up the two series at the following link here, which adds side characters such as Perona to the mix as Scarlet Witch and other Shonen Jump favorites like My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya as Spider-Man. The Avengers franchise seems like the perfect fit for anime, and luckily fans in the United States will soon be able to see an official Avengers anime when Marvel Future Avengers officially launches its English dub sometime in the near future.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries. As for Avengers: Endgame, you can still find the film dominating theaters around the world as it inches closer to the highest grossing box office performance of all time.