One Piece Fan Recreates Iconic Scenes in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

One Piece is celebrating its 20th anime anniversary this year in several huge ways like a new film soon releasing in North America, and a new special adapting one of the prototype versions of the series before its official release. There have been plenty of huge and memorable moments across those 20 years, and fans have taken it upon themselves to celebrate the series even more in pretty fun ways. One way has gotten a lot of attention on Reddit as they have recreated some of the most famous locales and scenes from One Piece in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s stage builder.

Reddit user GoodGuyGiygas shared their creations to a huge response from fans, including the codes you would need to enter in order to download them. Offerings range from famous locales like Arlong Park, the Ark Maxim from the Skypiea arc, and even more recent moments like the Katakuri fight in the Mirro-World in Whole Cake Island.

Other creations include The Baratie from when Sanji first joined the Straw Hats, the Alabasta Kingdom, Skypiea itself, and the Saobody Archipelago with one of the biggest losses for our favorite crew to date. Each of the creations come with fun little extra details that fans are sure to recognize from the series, and it’s clear that each one of them has had a ton of time put into making them a reality.

It’s unfortunate that series director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that anime characters will never join the frantic fray of Super Smash Bros., because there’s a ton of inspiration to draw from. Anime characters have had their own platform brawlers in the past, but a new Jump Ultimate Stars has been long overdue. There have been one-on-one fighters like Jump Force, but they just don’t scratch that itch.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.