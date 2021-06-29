One Piece Overhauls Wano's War With Tama's Plan

✖

One Piece has overhauled the war in Wano with O-Tama's big plan in the newest chapter of the series! The war at Onigashima is gearing up for its next major phase as the second round of fights have come to an end, and the fighters are finding new opponents for this next period. The overall numbers in the war have shifted more in Luffy and the rebel forces' favor since it all began thanks to the efforts of Chopper, Momonosuke and more, and now the war has shifted once more thanks to a surprising source.

When we had last seen O-Tama in the previous chapter of the series, she was struggling to get a message out across Bao Huang and the various Marys, but that's all changed with the newest chapter as we finally get to hear what she wanted to declare. As teased by her arrival on Onigashima and feeding the various Gifters the Kibi Dango from her Devil Fruit, she's now used her ability to command them all to fight on her side against Kaido's forces. This has caused a huge shift in the war going forward.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1017 of the series picks up right after Tama initially fails to make her declaration as Queen scares her to the point where she can't get out her words at first. As the Gifters begin attacking Queen's other forces that had switched sides thanks to being saved by Chopper, Nami and Usopp urge O-Tama to get out her message. Broadcasting to the island, O-Tama stands strong and tells all of those who ate her millet dumplings to switch sides.

Urging all of them to change sides and fight for Luffy and Momonosuke, she finally ends her message by asking all of them to help her defeat Kaido. Soon after the Gifters start to obey her order (all the while calling her "Master" much like Speed had done before) and start causing chaos throughout Onigashima. They fight on Luffy's behalf on the third floor, and coupled with the chaos on the other floors, the numbers have now shifted more towards Luffy's side as O-Tama's power has successfully wrangled some of Kaido's strongest pirates to their side.

What did you think of O-Tama finally enacting her plan? Did you expect something like this to happen in the war for Wano? Does this mean the fight is finally swinging in Luffy's direction? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!