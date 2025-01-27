One Piece: Elbaf Will Soon Turn Into a Battlefield & Only Luffy Can Save Them

One Piece’s latest installment, Chapter 1137, has clearly hinted at the impending battle. Elbaf is a fabled land of the Giants, isolated from the rest of the world, known as the strongest country, and home to brave, honorable warriors. However, it’s also a peaceful kingdom where the people live harmoniously. Saul returned to Elbaf about twenty years ago and founded the Walrus School to focus on the education of the new generation. He was deeply moved by the scholars of Ohara and wants his kingdom’s future to be bright.

The former king also approved the notion, and now children gather there every day to learn new things. Saul is a history teacher, while Ripley, another warrior, teaches them biology. The country is working collectively towards its advancement. However, things will only spiral down from here on out now that Gunko and Figarland Shamrock have arrived. Gunko is a Holy Knight working under Shamrock, her Commander. He is believed to be Shanks’ brother because of their uncanny resemblance. The two enter the underworld and offer Loki a position as one of their own. They didn’t give up even after being rejected and insulted. Gunko tries to force him into submission, but seeing Loki’s determination, Shamrock has a change of plans.

Warning: Spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1137 ahead!

Toei/Shonen Jump

One Piece Chapter 1137 Confirms Shamrock Has a More Devious Plan in Mind

After failing to recruit Loki by a “peaceful” approach, Shamrock orders Gunko to contact Marie Geoise. He says not every piece turns out to be useful, likely talking about Loki. The two knew Loki was crucified in the underworld and believed he would jump at the chance of being free. However, his rejection made Shamrock change his tactic. He is likely planning to bring more reinforcements, the Holy Knights to Elbaf.

The mysterious summoning circle allows the Holy Knights to travel anywhere in mere moments in One Piece. Hence, it won’t be long before more powerful characters like Gunko show up. Shamrock’s intention is quite clear: he wants to overtake Elbaf and make the Giants, who once ruled over the New World, fall on their knees. The World Government has always been greedy about the raw power Giants possess. They wanted to have more Giant soldiers in the Marines.

Additionally, the World Government asked Vegapunk to figure out a way to make regular humans Giants just to have stronger soldiers on their side. In the Punk Hazard Arc, we see Ceaser Clown stole Vegapunk’s research and used it for selfish purposes by kidnapping innocent children and experimenting on them. The Straw Hats saved the children and placed them under Tashigi’s care.

Now, in the Final Saga, the World Government is taking a much more brutal approach by trying to force them into affiliating with them. The Revolutionary Army considers the Holy Knights their biggest threat. Judging by the overwhelming display of Gunko’s power and the fact that Shamrock is even stronger, the Giants don’t stand a chance against them.

Toei Animation

The Appearance of the Sun God in Elbaf

Despite their smiling faces, the Giants were hostile towards the Kidd Pirates, who wanted to turn Elbaf into a battlefield. The country is beautiful and they take pride in that. If war breaks out, they will suffer immense damage. However, the Holy Knights targeting them was only a matter of time since no race is stronger than Giants. It would exponentially expand the Marines’ power to have brave warriors on their side. Since the Giants believe in freedom above all else, they won’t yield that easily.

While the Holy Knights’ strength is overwhelming, only Luffy stands a chance against them as of One Piece Chapter 1137. At least for now, Luffy is the only one on the island, aside from Loki who can put up a good fight. The Giants will be elated to see Nika’s return if Luffy assumes his Gear 5 form in front of them again. Nika is a revered God in Elbaf, who has many variations across history. The arc is slowly delving deeper into Nika’s lore. One of the reasons they welcomed Luffy and his crew so wholeheartedly is because of Luffy’s form as Nika.

In the Egghead Arc, they recognized Luffy as Nika while he fought the Gorosei. Although Luffy’s stamina is an issue, he’s way more powerful now than he used to be in Wano. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will keep pushing Luffy to his limit as we will see his clash with Figarland Shamrock, the esteemed leader of the Holy Knights.