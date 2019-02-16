‘One Piece’ Fan Brings the Thousand Sunny to ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’

One Piece’s Thousand Sunny is one of the more iconic bits of imagery from the entire series as the Straw Hats have set sailed on many different seas on their ship. But it definitely would not be out of place sailing through space.

Kingdom Hearts III allows fans to customize special ships in the game to sail to the different Disney worlds, and one fan brought in a little One Piece love by recreating the Thousand Sunny. You can check out a video clip of it below.

Reddit user OharaLibrarianArtur shared their efforts to recreate the Thousand Sunny, and the short clip above shows it flying through space. Not only have they recreated the Jolly Roger complete with the Straw Hat’s specialized skull and crossbones emblem, but they have even recreated the specialized lion face on the front of the ship. With as many wild places the Straw Hats have gone with their ships throughout the series, it’s not hard to imagine how well it would fare in space.

Unfortunately, there’s no tutorial or part list to show how this Thousand Sunny came together in game, so fans are now left to their own devices if they want to recreate the ship themselves. Perhaps they can build the first ship, the Going Merry instead? Either way, this probably was quite a time sink of an effort. Kingdom Hearts III is now currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.

Here’s an excerpt, “With its blend of old and new, Kingdom Hearts III feels almost immediately like a classic. While this particular franchise entry has been a long time coming, its updated mechanics and rendering means Kingdom Hearts has never looked better. In truth, this sentimental sequel manages to realize a truth set forth in the very first game: starting a new journey may not be so hard once you realize every path you’ve taken converges underneath the same sky, and all of those roads easily meet at and within Kingdom Hearts III.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

