One Piece’s Time Slot Replacement Anime Reveals New Trailer: Watch

As announced at Jump Festa 2025, One Piece will no longer be airing at its usual 9:30 AM time slot. Instead, when the anime returns on April 6th, 2025, it will air on Sunday nights at 11:15 PM JST. After 18 years of occupying the same time slot, the change is sudden, but not without reason. According to Oricon, the purpose of the shift was to better align episode release times with Weekly Shonen Jump’s release and allow for a smoother transition between the two. The shift also makes sense once one considers how One Piece’s audience has grown up over the past two decades.

But now that Fuji TV’s 9:30 AM time slot is free, another anime is bound to occupy it. And that anime (at least for now) is going to be the highly anticipated To Be Hero X by Aniplex and bilibili. Written and directed by Li Haolin (responsible for Link Click and Heaven’s Official Blessing), To Be Hero X introduces a world where anyone can get superpowers based on how trusted they are. The story then follows these superheroes on their journey to become the most trusted hero known as “X.” To Be Hero X revealed a new trailer at Anime Japan 2025 which you can check out in the video below.

"To Be Hero X" NEW TRAILER REVEAL!



Air Date: April 6, 2025pic.twitter.com/kvkFrdBqzG — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) March 22, 2025

What to Know About To Be Hero X

The first episode of To Be Hero X is set to premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025 (the same day as One Piece’s long-anticipated return). Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime all over the world (excluding Asia). Although the anime will be available for streaming in Japan a day later, from Monday, April 7, 2025, on Prime Video and Netflix at 12 PM JST. Other platforms will distribute the anime every Wednesday.

The anime follows ten heroes: Nice, E-soul, Ahu, Lucky Cyan, Loli, Little Johnny, Ghostblade, Dragon Boy, Queen, and X. Hero X (voiced by Light Yagami’s Mamoru Miyano) is the strongest hero in the world with the highest Trust Value. While the other nine are on a journey to earn more people’s trust, get stronger, and become Hero X.

As seen in the new trailer, each hero has their own rich backstory with unique character designs and stunning, colorful visuals. The trailer also previewed the opening theme song “INERTIA” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei, and the ending theme song “KONTINUUM” by SennaRin. Finally, the series’ main theme “Jeopardy” is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, the genius behind Attack on Titan. In terms of talent attached on multiple fronts, To Be Hero X is certainly a series one should be following closely in the coming weeks.