Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Upcoming Movie in AnimeJapan 2025

The first day of AnimeJapan 2025 is over and it announces several exciting anime news. It’s an annual two-day event held in Tokyo where anime professionals and enthusiasts gather to witness several exhibitions and get updates on the latest news regarding highly anticipated anime series and movies. This year as well, AnimeJapan collaborates with major production studios such as Bandai Namco, Pierrot, Production I.G., Toei Animation, TMS Entertainment, and more. Jujutsu Kaisen is also setting up a stage this year and will unveil news about the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc compilation film. However, there is no confirmation that fans will get any update about the third season.

While the news is expected to be revealed on May 23rd, 2025, the official X account of Jujutsu Kaisen hypes up the film with an exhibition focusing on Gojo and Geto. In a 21-second video, we see two separate panels including frames of Gojo and Geto from their youth to their adulthood. Additionally, there’s a screen in the middle, featuring a scene from Season 2 of the anime. The film was announced on August 25, 2024, during the JujuFest 2024 event and will hit Japanese theatres on May 30th, 2025. There has yet to be an announcement regarding a global release date, but we can expect an announcement sometime around the Japanese release date.

What to Expect From the Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc Movie?

The film will compile and remaster the first five episodes of the anime’s second season covering Gojo’s Past Arc. The arc is called Hidden Inventory/Premature Death in the anime as it takes us 12 years back in the past following the strongest duo during their high school years. The friendship and the separation of the duo were implied in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film released in 2021. However, the story unravels their tragedy just before the Shibuya Incident Arc. The arc is pretty popular among the fanbase with Gojo being the focus of the story.

The two young Special-Grade Sorcerers are tasked with protecting a young girl Riko Amanai from bounty hunters. She is the Star Plasma Vessel born in 500 years, with a hefty price on her head. Her role is to merge with Master Tengen who can sustain their immortality with the young girl’s sacrifice. Tengen has existed for centuries and is responsible for maintaining the barriers of Jujutsu High. Because some religious organizations that worship Tengen believe the merger will make the immortal sorcerer “impure,” they do everything they can to kill Riko.

With Gojo and Geto being on duty, the possibility of her reaching Master Tengen’s location increases significantly. However, Gojo and Geto are conflicted over leading the young girl safely to her doom and snatching her future from her. The strongest duo is unaware that an infamous Sorcerer Killer has his eyes on the prize and is watching their every move. He plans everything from a distance, waiting for the right chance to strike. The finale of this arc explains the reason why Gojo and Geto separated and what led them to become enemies.

