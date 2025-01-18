My Hero Academia Returns With New Movie Promos: Check Them Out

My Hero Academia is gearing up for a huge 2025, and things are kicking off to a big start for the year as My Hero Academia: You’re Next is getting ready for its home media release overseas with some special new promo art showing off the new movie’s characters. My Hero Academia: You’re Next made its debut last year as the fourth major feature film in the long running My Hero Academia franchise. But as the anime gets closer to its final climax than ever, You’re Next offered up a powerful villain that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A largely had to deal with on their own.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next released to quite a lot of success in both Japan and other international territories when its made its debut across theaters last year, and now the new film is preparing for its Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan beginning on February 19th. The new home media release overseas is going all out for the occasion with some special new promo art for each of the characters at the center of it, and you can check out the special promo posters for My Hero Academia: You’re Next below.

What Is My Hero Academia: You’re Next?

Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next was directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda returned from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returned to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returned to compose the music. New characters and cast introduced in the film included Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, who all play big roles in the new movie.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next was the fourth major film in the My Hero Academia anime franchise following Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, and World Heroes’ Mission, and is set in between Seasons 6 and 7 of the TV anime. TOHO Animation teases the film as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has some big plans for how it wants to spend 2025, however. My Hero Academia’s TV anime will be returning for Season 8 later this Fall, and it will be officially serving as the final season of the series overall. It’s yet to be revealed how long the final season will be sticking around for, but there is still quite a lot of material to cover from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga before it can all come to an end.

That’s not all, however, as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will first be making its own TV anime debut first. Hitting screens around the world beginning some time this April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, this new anime spinoff will be adapting the prequel manga of the same name. This anime has also yet to reveal how long it’s going to be either, but it’s going to be necessary watching for fans who love the original My Hero Academia series.