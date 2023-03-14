One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Vegapunk's Traitor

One Piece is now working its way through the Egghead arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats are doing their best to escape Vegapunk's island laboratory, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of One Piece's manga is teasing there's a major traitor in Vegapunk's camp! The first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's massive One Piece franchise has been revealing quite a bit about the massive mysteries still lingering in the seas, and one of the key reveals thus far has been the legendary scientist Dr. Vegapunk and what he was doing for the World Government.

One Piece's manga has been steadily making the Egghead Island laboratory all the more chaotic as the Seraphim have been wreaking havoc and attacking everyone around. As Luffy and the Straw Hats are in search of Vegapunk to help him escape destruction from the World Government's latest orders, things have gotten even more complicated as it turns out that there's a traitor in their midst that took out one of Vegapunk's satellites, Shaka.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Who Is Vegapunk's Traitor?

One Piece Chapter 1077 sees Shaka have an inkling over where the main Vegapunk is, and it turns out that he was correct in heading to the basement where Vegapunk has been trapped in a tube together with a few Cipher Pol agents that had disappeared before. When Shaka tried to help, Vegapunk asked who came down to the basement with him. This seemed like a strange question until Shaka is shot in the head and seemingly killed by a mystery assailant.

The chapter ends as this assailant approaches Vegapunk, and it's gotten fans wondering who it could be. The current theory is that it's the Vegapunk satellite York as she has yet to be shown in all of the chaos thus far, but One Piece is filled with so many characters, and the island is stacked with so many possibilities, that it's yet to be confirmed. But that will be one of the big questions to be answered first if York is truly the traitor.

Who do you think is Vegapunk's big traitor in One Piece?