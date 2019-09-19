One Piece Trends Worldwide in Anticipation of Upcoming Chapter

One Piece is hard to beat when it comes to hype these days. While shonen hits like My Hero Academia have fans in its pocket, the Straw Hats have inspired such loyalty and then some. These days, the manga has fans buzzing given its major reveals, and it turns out the hype for this weeks’s new chapter cannot be held back.

Just, head over to Twitter and check out the worldwide trends. It won’t take you long before you spot One Piece up there. It seems fans are trending the hashtag ‘OnePiece956’ in preparation for its big release, and fans are not holding back.

Taking to social media, the hype for One Piece‘s next chapter has gone global. The ordeal began when leaked spoilers of the chapter went live, and full scans have since made their way to webshare sites. While some fans have dipped into those spoiler-filled pages, many more are waiting until the new chapter is published legally this weekend to see what all the buzz is about. And thanks to this trending hashtag, fans know there is a lot to buzz about.

Scratch that! #OnePiece956 is trending worldwide at spot #5!! pic.twitter.com/mdlAyYA2BR — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) September 19, 2019

Without diving into any reported spoilers, One Piece chapter 956 is the kind of game-changing update that comes around only every so often. The manga promised some major reveals when it kicked off the Wano Country arc some time ago, and it has made good on that promise. Now, this upcoming chapter is said to be the biggest bombshell drop yet, and the One Piece hashtag is the second to trend globally in as many weeks.

For those eager to read this chapter, One Piece will put out its new release this weekend on Sunday for U.S. readers. Viz Media will have chapter 956 free to read via its Shonen Jump app, and Shueisha will have it up as well on its online catalog.

Will you be checking out this big One Piece chapter when it drops…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.