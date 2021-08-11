One Piece Art Goes Viral Thanks to Roronoa Zoro

✖

One Piece remains one of the biggest Shonen franchises to be released by the manga publication, and the War For Wano taking place both the anime and the manga has been considered to be one of the biggest arcs to date, and the Straw Hat Pirates' resident swordsman has gone viral thanks to some stunning artwork. Zoro has had a key role to play in the latest battle that sees his crew facing down the Beast Pirates and their Captain Kaido on the isolated nation, but has thrown a serious curveball at the Straw Hat in recent chapters.

Recently, Zoro did his best to take down the captain of the Beast Pirates, using the "Sword of Wano," but was unfortunately unsuccessful in taking down the terrifying pirate. With Luffy also losing his one-on-one fight against Kaido, the head of Wano country is working his way through all his opponents, with Monkey attempting to get back into the fight after being plunged into the sea and rescued by Trafalgar Law's Heart Pirates. With Roronoa currently being wrapped up in bandages to heal his wounds and towed around by the Straw Hat's Chef Sanji, the role of the swordsman is still up in the air as the War for Wano continues.

Reddit Artist Turned Ninja shared this amazing artwork of Roronoa Zoro, the green-haired swashbuckler who has become one of the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates clearly will continue to have a big role to play in the Shonen series moving forward:

One Piece's anime has been telling the early battles of the War For Wano, with the series gaining a lot of traction thanks to the slick new animation style that has been employed by Toei Animation. While we're a number of episodes away from seeing Zoro, Luffy, and their allies coming face to face with the Beast Pirates' Captain, it is sure to be one of the biggest battles in the anime's history.

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka who created the universe of the Grand Line, has gone on record that he is seeking to bring the story of Luffy and his friends to an end within the next five years. With the War For Wano clearly set to change the world of the Grand Line, it will be interesting to see what else Oda has in store for the series.

