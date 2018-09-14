‘One Piece’ is Smashing Sales With its Latest Volume

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the most popular manga series in Japan and the world at large, but sometimes it’s popularity can still take you by surprise as each new volume of the series lands big sales.

It’s the same story for Volume 90 of the series, which has sold an impressive 1.4 million copies upon its first week of release.

According to the Oricon News comic rankings in Japan (as reported by Anime News Network), One Piece Volume 90 has sold 1,427,550 copies during the week of September 3 to 9.

It’s such an impressive number that this completely overshadows the other major releases such as My Hero Academia Volume 20, which comes in second with 365,000 copies sold and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Volume 31, which rounded out the top three on the list with 177,000 copies sold.

One Piece volume releases generally sell highly upon the first week of release, and it’s no mystery as to why because the series’ volumes are currently in the Reverie arc. Before the current Wano arc of the series finds Luffy and the others on the mysterious samurai land, the brief detour to the Reverie meeting of the World Government was one of the most well-received arcs of the series in some time.

Fans loved that the series took the time to better build up the political intrigue of the world, but the arc felt incredibly brief. The revelations introduced a whole new seat of power that Luffy and the others might have to deal with some day as there seems to be a major war brewing, and that’s captured in Volume 90 of the series.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.