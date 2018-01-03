Viz Media Announces ‘One Piece’ Volume 85 Release

If you need another One Piece fix, then Viz Media will help you out soon enough. After all, the manga will have its 85th volume brought to the states in just over a month.

Thanks to Simon & Schuester, fans have all the info they need about One Piece‘s next volume. The manga will bring volume 85 to the U.S. next month well once the new year festivities have passed. Fans can get their hands on the new volume starting February 6 from sites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and BAM!

Volume 85 continues the story of the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, and it has lots of content to browse. The release houses chapters 849 – 858, and its cover shines a spotlight on characters like Luffy, Reiju, and Carrot.

You can check out Viz Media’s full product blurb for the new volume below:

“Join Monkey D. Luffy and his swashbuckling crew in their search for the ultimate treasure, One Piece!

As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years, later, Luffy sets off in search of the “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…

With Sanji forced into a political marriage by his scheming family, Luffy and members of the Straw Hats enter enemy territory to try to rescue him. But up against Big Mom, an Emperor of the Sea, do they even stand a chance?”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

