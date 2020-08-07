One Piece Shares Titles For Upcoming Episodes Of Wano

One Piece's Wano Country Arc has presented some of the most action packed battles that Luffy and his crew members of the Straw Hat Pirates, and a recent release of upcoming episode titles gives us a better idea of the challenges that lie ahead for the most famous swashbucklers in the medium of anime! With this new isolated nation presenting a number of different colorful characters and life or death threats, it has definitely been touted as one of the best arcs of the world of the Grand Line to date and fans have a lot to look forward to as the story continues!

With the release of a new opening for the One Piece arc, fans have been given a lot of hints about what they can expect to see as the Wano Country Arc continues. With the likes of a battle between the younger versions of Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard, a full look at Kozuki Oden, the potential return of Sabo and Ace in some form or fashion all being hinted at, fans are definitely excited to get as much information as they can and these episode titles definitely do a good job of delivering on the excitement.

Twitter User YonkoProductions shared the episode titles for the upcoming four episodes of One Piece's Wano Country Arc, hinting at some big revelations for the vassals of Oden, as well as a rescue mission and Zoro apparently showing off more of his sword skills that have made him one of the most powerful members of the Straw Hat Pirates:

One Piece Episode titles for #937 - 940 (Anime Spoilers) 937: Tonoyasu! Ebisu town's star

938: Shockwaves run rampant: The true identity of Ushimitsu Kozo

939: The crew rushes! Save the captured Tonoyasu

940: Zoro's anger, The truth of SMILES! https://t.co/tJFBkLInjw — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 4, 2020

The Wano Country Arc's major threat is definitely in the form of the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, who has the ability to transform himself into an invincible dragon and with this powerful threat, it's definitely all hands on deck for the Straw Hats as they have been working to power themselves up by training and creating a "time skip" within the series.

