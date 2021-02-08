One Piece Reveals Oden's Hilarious Reaction to Gaining Followers

✖

One Piece's newest episode revealed Oden's hilarious reaction to gaining new followers! One Piece's Wano Country arc is now making its way through its third act, and the newest episodes have officially begun one of the most important flashbacks in the series overall. With Oden Kozuki finally making his official debut in the anime series with the previous episodes, the series has begun to flesh out the man behind so many of the legends the Akazaya Nine have spoken about through the first two acts of the arc thus far.

With this look into the kind of person Oden actually was in the newest episode, we're starting to see many of the quirks that not only endeared him to the people of Wano but his many dedicated followers as well. Episode 962 sees the roots of the Akazaya Nine being planted, but Oden's reaction to suddenly having new vassals attached to him was quite the hilarious one.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Episode 961 of the series sees Oden display his first real show of strength in the current flashback as he manages to cut a huge boar in half with a single strike. In doing so, he also saved Kin'emon from a jam (and took the blame for the incident in his place) so Kin'emon then decided to dedicate his life to Oden. Denjiro, a new character introduced during the flashback, also decided to do the same after seeing this show of strength.

Upon realizing the two of them are following him, Oden is annoyed to find out that they plan to follow him for the rest of their lives. This hilariously continues as he impacts the lives of the rest of the Akazaya Nine members. The flashback shows many of the characters like Izo and Kiku, Kanjuro, and Raizo joining up with Oden despite his many protests. He even manages to ditch them at the end of the episode.

So while Oden's power is drawing others to him, it's the last thing he wants for himself as it's been made perfectly clear that all he really desires is his freedom to travel through Wano and eventually leave its borders.