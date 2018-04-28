‘One Piece’: What’s Luffy’s Bounty Up To Now?

A pirate’s bounty in One Piece is not only representative of their infamy, but their strength and notoriety around the world as well. Each big adventure raises Luffy’s bounty bit by bit, but fans were wondering just how much it would be after the Straw Hats made their escape from Big Mom during the Whole Cake Island arc.

Before Whole Cake Island, Luffy’s bounty was 500 million. So what’s Luffy’s bounty at now that it’s all over?

Warning! Massive spoilers for the One Piece manga below!

Luffy’s bounty, as of the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, now sits at 1.5 billion Belly. The reveal of the final number was hilarious at first as during the beginning of Chapter 903, Luffy’s sad because his bounty seemed to go down to “150 million” after Big Mom but Sanji’s went up. Since he started the Whole Cake Island arc at 500 million, so the Straw Hats weren’t sure how to react.

But the end of Chapter 903 confirmed Luffy’s tripled bounty as Brook looked at the bounty once more. Luffy misread the number of zeros on it, and Luffy’s full bounty was revealed to now be 1.5 billion.

Naturally, this was a huge shock to the rest of the Straw Hats as it draws a huge target on their back.

Luffy’s bounty was due to a number of factors over Luffy’s adventures ever since he and the Straw Hats made it to the Grand Line. But it was best detailed by Morgans, the reporter of the Underworld who saw Luffy’s fight with Katakuri on Whole Cake Island:

“Straw Hat Luffy had already placed 7 magical crews under his command, and is now a Grand Captain with over 5000 subordinates that answer to him. He has already attracted much attention for his brotherly relationship not only with Ace, but with the Second-in-Command of the Revolutionary Army Sabo.

He roped together organizations like the Armies of Evil, the Germa 66, the Sun Pirates, and the Firetank Pirates on the spot with his extraordinary charisma and leadership abilities. His mind devised and calculated a calculated plot to destroy the Queen’s castle. He possessed the strength to best commanders worth 800 million and even 1 billion Belly! One might even count this fracas amongst Straw Hat Luffy’s victories!

The Fifth Emperor of the Seas has arrived!”

With this new bounty, Luffy has a much huger target on his back than ever before as the Straw Hats prove themselves to be a strong crew. It’s only up from here, really.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

