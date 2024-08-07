One Piece Cosplay Hits Hard With Yamato

One Piece might not have made Yamato an official Straw Hat after the Wano Country arc, but one awesome cosplay is still helping to shine a spotlight on Yamato. One Piece‘s Wano Country arc signaled the beginning of some major shifts for Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, and that was due to some of the big enemies defeated and big allies introduced. One of the key characters that fans were instantly drawn to came late in the arc as Kaido’s son Yamato not only surprised fans by introducing himself as “Kozuki Oden,” but was willing to help Luffy and the others to take down their father and leave Wano’s shores.

Yamato made such a huge impact in such a short time that One Piece fans were immediately hoping to see them become a new member of the full time Straw Hat crew, but unfortunately that didn’t turn out to be the case when the arc came to an end. Yamato decided to stay back in Wano and help Momonosuke fight off any incoming threats, but there’s a good chance we’ll see them in action again some time in the future. For now, Yamato has come to life through some awesome cosplay from artist mayumicosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Catch Up With One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. The newest episodes of the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc, are now airing weekly and are available to stream with Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside their initial release in Japan.

If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next instead. There’s also the entire back catalog of the decades long series available as well.

There are still even more ways to enjoy One Piece outside of the anime and manga releases too such as the live-action One Piece series with Netflix, which is now in the works on Season 2 for a release in the near future. There is also a brand new anime remaking the One Piece series from the very beginning with Netflix, The One Piece.