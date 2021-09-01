One Piece Creator Revises Major Detail About Yamato's Gender

✖

When it comes to One Piece, the series has been around long enough to float hundreds of characters if not thousands. Some of the heroes have brought long-demanded diversity to the manga, and it seemed like Yamato was one such hero. After all, Kaido's kid was adamant they were a male like Kozuki Oden, but a new report has cast major doubt on their gender identity.

The whole thing came to light this week thanks to reports of Eiichiro Oda's newest Vivre Card set. It was there fans learned tons of new info about the Beast Pirates and Luffy's new allies. That means Yamato was given their own breakdown, and Oda reportedly confirmed the fighter identifies as a female.

(Photo: Shueisha)

At this time, the Vivre Card set is not public but alleged peeks have been found online. Noted fan-sites like Soul_StormOP were quick to translate what they could find, and that is how fans learned about this gender update. The exact language used to describe Yamato is not clear at this time, so you can take this with a grain of salt until the card is widespread.

As you can imagine, this update has stirred up debate about Yamato, and this is nothing new. The character's gender identity has come into question time and again. While Kaido did say he had a son, fans were confused when Yamato debuted calling themselves Oden, and they staunchly referred to themselves as such. Our heroes paid no mind to Yamato's gender once informed, but Oda's new update is turning all of that upside down. So for now, we'll wait and see how the manga settles things once the War for Wano has ended.

If you are not familiar with Yamato yet, well - you can always catch up on the manga. One Piece can be read from start to its current chapter through Viz Media's online library. Soon, the anime will introduce Yamato for the first time this month, and One Piece fans are understandably hyped about the whole ordeal.

What do you think about this update on Yamato? Does this note change your view of the hero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.