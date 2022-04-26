One Piece Fans Demand That Yamato Be The Next Straw Hat
Following the titanic installment that was One Piece's 1015th episode, fans are marveling at the animation used by Toei in the latest chapter, with many declaring that now is the perfect time for Yamato to join Luffy and his crew on their quest to make Monkey the new king of the pirates. As the War For Wano Arc continues to rage and Luffy begins what might be his final battle against Kaido, Yamato is sure to play a major role in the remainder of the battle that is sure to determine not just the fate of Wano, but the Grand Line as well.
Yamato might be the offspring of Kaido, but the warrior has decided to follow in the footsteps of Kozuki Oden, the legendary hero of Wano, rather than the captain of the Beast Pirates. With Yamato learning about the past of Luffy himself in a beautifully animated segment that might go down as one of the best that One Piece has ever produced, this brief interlude helped fans become closer to Yamato and demand that he become a part of the Straw Hats as a result.
Do you think Yamato is destined to be a member of Luffy's crew? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
Yamato Deserves It
prevnext
The way Yamato was fleshed out was far more emotional than ever. It made me feel like she'll become one of the next Straw Hats. She really wants to go out the sea and this episode really emphasized that point. it would be criminal if she doesn't join now. She deserves happiness. pic.twitter.com/wR7pSizHt4— ☠️ 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓲 👑 (@KayiZokuOtaku) April 24, 2022
It's Time
prevnext
The expansion on these scenes with Yamato really erased any doubts I had about her becoming a Straw Hat. The emotional connection, her dream to sail out and be free, to explore the world. It's all there and I'm excited for her to join the crew. #ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/GdPjDwhkMn— Hyou (@Read_Kingdom) April 24, 2022
Yamato Is A Shoe-In
YAMATO HAS TO JOIN from OnePieceprev