One Piece Fans Demand That Yamato Be The Next Straw Hat

Following the titanic installment that was One Piece's 1015th episode, fans are marveling at the animation used by Toei in the latest chapter, with many declaring that now is the perfect time for Yamato to join Luffy and his crew on their quest to make Monkey the new king of the pirates. As the War For Wano Arc continues to rage and Luffy begins what might be his final battle against Kaido, Yamato is sure to play a major role in the remainder of the battle that is sure to determine not just the fate of Wano, but the Grand Line as well.

Yamato might be the offspring of Kaido, but the warrior has decided to follow in the footsteps of Kozuki Oden, the legendary hero of Wano, rather than the captain of the Beast Pirates. With Yamato learning about the past of Luffy himself in a beautifully animated segment that might go down as one of the best that One Piece has ever produced, this brief interlude helped fans become closer to Yamato and demand that he become a part of the Straw Hats as a result.

