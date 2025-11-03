One Piece’s Egghead Incident Arc Rushes Full Speed At the Latest Episode

One Piece’s anime will soon adopt a new schedule after a three-month hiatus in 2026. The anime is all set to commence a new adventure in the fabled land of the Giants, as the Elbaph Arc has been confirmed to be released in April 2026. However, before the hiatus, the anime will wrap up the thrilling Egghead Incident Arc, as the situation has gone from bad to worse after the rest of the Five Elders arrived on the island. The Egghead Incident is the first arc of the Final Saga, and it’s clear that the series has every plan to unravel new mysteries as time passes. There have been several major incidents happening all across the New World, including Monkey D. Garp’s defeat, the annihilation of the Kidd Pirates and the Heart Pirates, along with two Yonkos being replaced.

However, the most shocking part of the ongoing arc has yet to come, and it will change everything we know about the story. The anime has been adapting one chapter per episode for several years now, but now Toei Animation is rushing full speed ahead to conclude the arc by the end of the year. The latest episode, 1148, adapts chapters 1114 and 1115 of the manga as the arc enters its final phase with Vegapunk’s broadcast, shocking everyone in the world. The fight against the villains is still ongoing, while several members of the Straw Hats look for a way to escape to Elbaf as soon as possible.

One Piece’s Egghead Incident Arc Will Unveil Major Secrets About the Void Century

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegapunk’s death triggered a worldwide broadcast where he not only predicts the fate of the world but also shares the truth about the Void Century. As the world’s most genius scientist, he was the biggest asset of the World Government, but the Five Elders decided to get rid of him after they learned that he was researching the Void Century. Now that the broadcast is currently ongoing, they are doing everything they can to stop the world from knowing the truth, but it’s too late for them. Vegapunk already figured out that he would be targeted for finding out about things that he wasn’t meant to, so he prepared a broadcast beforehand in case he lost his life.

Even though Vegapunk doesn’t know everything about the erased history, he has learned enough to figure out that the world will soon be engulfed in the flames of war and be destroyed once again. The fact that the sea levels have risen one meter after the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom is only the prologue, and once the ancient weapons are used again, the damage will be far more devastating. Of course, most of the world doesn’t know about the Void Century or Joy Boy, so many don’t even believe him, while others are confused about the world’s fate. His broadcast will continue to unveil a lot of major secrets about the past before the Egghead Incident Arc concludes.

