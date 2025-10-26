One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview Teases a Major Void Century Reveal

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaf Arc in One Piece finally introduced Rocks D. Xebec, one of the most mysterious characters who was believed to be the instigator of the God Valley Incident. It also revealed that Xebec was defeated by the alliance between Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp, which was hidden from the world since the Marines couldn’t be seen working with pirates. However, despite being on the island at the time, Sengoku himself hid a fair portion of the past, including the atrocious acts the Celestial Dragons committed on the island. Kuma’s backstory in the Egghead Incident Arc shared a glimpse of the horrifying Native Hunting Competition, where the Celestial Dragons select an unaffiliated island every three years and eradicate the natives and their unwanted slaves through a killing competition.

Even in the Egghead Incident Arc’s flashback, where the Rocks Pirates arrived on God Valley, Xebec was still not introduced in the story, even though he played a crucial role in the incident 38 years ago. However, the ongoing flashback revealed his face, which shares an uncanny resemblance to his son, Marshall D. Teach. The God Valley Incident was much more horrifying than what we saw in the Egghead Incident Arc, and now the manga editors are teasing a major Void Century reveal in the upcoming Chapter 1164.

One Piece Chapter 1164 Preview Hints At a Major Revelation

The chapter previews are added by the manga editors in the WSJ issues to build hype around the upcoming releases. Since the previews are only available in the Japanese version, @pewpiece, a famous One Piece account on X, shares a translated version of the preview. According to the account, the preview reads, “What pasts and destinies are about to be revealed next?”

No one could’ve imagined Xebec would turn out to be a descendant of Davy Jones and that his real name would be Davy D. Xebec. His clan somehow survived to this day by taking root in the criminal underworld, although there aren’t many members left in the world anymore. During the chaotic fight in God Valley, Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, took possession of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and talked with Xebec for the second time. Imu referred to Xebec as Davy Jones, although the latter denied ever meeting the mythical pirate.

However, Xebec also mentioned something about a promise, likely between Imu and Jones, implying that he knew more about the past than we initially thought. Imu is determined to wipe out the remaining descendants of the Davy Clan and even took control of Xebec’s body to kill his wife and two-year-old son. The upcoming chapter will likely unveil the tragic fate that befell the pirate, who went to God Valley fully aware of the fact that the World Government had laid out a trap for him. The past and destinies mentioned in the preview most likely refer to the Void Century and the future role of the Davy Clan, specifically Blackbeard, who may be the only surviving member of the bloodline now.

