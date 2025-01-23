One-Punch Man Fans Disappointed With 2025 Return: “Trapped in an Endless Loop”

One-Punch Man’s big year is hinting at the arrival of the highly anticipated third season, finally bringing back Saitama and the Hero Association to the small screen following a five-plus year wait. With Garou and the Monster Association still acting as a major threat in the anime, the manga has moved on past this world-shattering band of villains. Unfortunately, manga readers are having an issue with the 212th chapter of One-Punch Man as the series creators have once again decided to enter the realm of “redraws.” This decision has had anime fans believing that they are trapped within an “endless loop.”

For those who want a rundown of what is currently happening in One-Punch Man’s manga, the days of fighting Garou the Hero Killer are at an end, with the series introducing a villain that might give Garou a run for his money. One of the strongest ninjas of the Ninja Village, Void, has been colliding with our favorite heroes, previously being an ally to top hero Blast. What makes Void, now known as Empty Void, such a threat is that he has been able to call upon the same power that Garou utilized from the “evil god” that has been plaguing the Hero Association. Unfortunately, the latest chapter is one that is a “redraw” and readers feel trapped.

What’s a Redraw Anyway?

Typically, One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata will recreate past scenes from the beloved manga series, making changes that they feel help elevate the material. Of course, considering that these redraws are of material that fans have already experienced, many fans feel adrift when new material isn’t focused on, especially at this stage of the arc. Ironically enough, the arc introducing “Empty Void” is one that has already finished in the web comic that started it all, still drawn by the creator ONE to this day.

For those wondering when we’ll see Void make his debut in the anime adaptation, you might be waiting for some time. The upcoming third season is mostly going to focus on Garou and the Monster Association should it continue to follow the source material, and its quite possible that a fourth season would do the same based on the length of the battles therein. While it might be some time before we see these battles animated, the popularity of the franchise all but guarantees that One-Punch Man’s anime will one day bring them to the screen.

Will Saitama Ever Lose?

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the titular star of the series is one that is continuing to look for an opponent that can come close to defeating him in a fight. In the anime adaptation, Saitama has yet to find anyone who can even scratch him, with the latest season of the anime proving it. Even the Monster Association’s strongest beasts have been unsuccessful in hurting the “Hero For Fun” though we’ll see if the third season is able to turn things around in the villains’ favor.

