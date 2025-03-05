One-Punch Man Season 3 Producer Shares Promising New Update

One-Punch Man is now in the works for a return later this year, and one of the producers behind the anime has shared a promising update on Season 3. One-Punch Man is one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year overall, and it’s for a number of reasons. Not only are fans curious about what Saitama’s going to do in the coming episodes, but they are especially curious as to how it all will actually look in motion. Given how everything worked out in Season 2, there’s definitely a notable worry as to what to expect from the new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be bringing back the staff and cast from the second season of the series, and thus fans have been anxious to see more of the new season after seeing how the second season turned out. J.C. Staff Producer Atsushi Fujishiro is aware of fan concerns about the coming season, and shared a recent update hoping to ease those fears explaining that, “We are also steadily preparing for the third season of “One Punch Man”… it’s a popular title and expectations are high, so we will do our best not to betray those expectations.” So it’s clear that this team is taking things very seriously.

j.c. staff / shueisha

What to Know About One-Punch Man Season 3

One-Punch Man is currently scheduled to make its debut some time later this year, but it has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. The new episodes will be launching as part of the overall 10th anniversary celebration of the One-Punch Man’s initial anime premiere, and is only one of the many commemorations that the team has planned for the coming year. With the Spring 2025 anime schedule speeding up soon, we could be looking at a Fall 2025 release for the new season.

As for the concrete reveals for the new season thus far, the voice cast from the first two seasons will be returning for One-Punch Man Season 3. The staff behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season.

Shueisha / J.C. Staff

What Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Be About?

As for what’s coming in One-Punch Man Season 3, anime fans are in for a lot more intense action in the coming season. The second season officially kicked off the first phase of the Monster Association Saga which saw a group of monsters officially make their move on the heroes. This completely wrecked Japan as fans saw each of the heroes trying their best to deal with these monstrous new threats, and now it’s just a matter of time before things get more intense.

One-Punch Man fans have been especially curious as the anime is about to have some huge fights. But after all of the controversy for the second season’s animation, those behind the scenes are likely very aware of how fans are going to be watching the third. It’s why this new season has been in development for as long as it has, so hopefully One-Punch Man has much better luck when the new season finally makes its premiere later this year.

What are you hoping to see from One-Punch Man Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!