One-Punch Man Fan Animates the Fight Season Two Deserved

One-Punch Man finally made its way back to TV this year, but fans admit they were left underwhelmed by the comeback. After years of waiting, the anime hit up audiences with a rather lackluster season two. The series’ suddenly shoddy animation left much wanting, but one fan hopes to fix at least part of the season.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as Agent-65 posted a short video they have been working on. The artist decided to give his own go at the fight Saitama has with Suiryu in season two, and One-Punch Man fans admit the new reel could stand up to the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the clip features Saitama in disguise as he prepares to fight Suiryu. The latter is flexing all of his martial arts skills, and Saitama seems impressed by how fast Suiryu is. After all, the poor guy just wants a challenge, and Suiryu might be one for him.

The clip is short, but theartist does say it is a work in progress. “I’ll likely be animating the rest of the fight, just not any time soon,” they shared online.

“It is just a hobby after all.

Though this clip may have been done by a hobbyist, fans admit they are very impressed with its camera workings. Yes, Saitama and Suiryu are done in black-and-white sketches, but the choreography is definitely there. This short clip alone features as many if not more cuts than the show’s actual fight, so this reel has fans wondering what could have been for Suiryu if director Shingo Natsume had been in charge of his fight. After all, the overseers of season one did want to continue working on One-Punch Man, but it seems fate had different plans in mind for Saitama’s return.

So, does One-Punch Man need to hire this fan-animator ASAP? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.