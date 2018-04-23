‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Pens Adorable Monster

One Punch Man is one of the most popular anime and manga series today because of its blend of striking imagery and hilarious situations or character design. This is thanks to collaborative effort of original series creator ONE and illustrator Yusuke Murata.

Yusuke Murata is just as willing to have fun with his art as ONE is, and that’s reflected in even the smallest of ways. The most recent example is his hilarious rendition of Cerberus from Riichiro Inagaki’s Eyeshield 21, a past work of Murata’s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Murata uploaded a sketch of the newly designed Cerberus to Twitter, and he takes a fare more literal spin than fans would expect at first. Not only does Cerberus now have three heads, it shares a body with One Punch Man characters Rover and Watchdog Man.

Only someone like the illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series can come up with something cute, yet fearsome like this. Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter.

Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.