It’s Hulk vs One Punch Man In This Thrilling Fan-Video

If you are into comics, you have probably been asked whether the Hulk could beat such-and-such. The Marvel character has become a veritable pillar of superhero success, but there is one guy fans are not sure he’d win against.

Luckily, you don’t have to imagine what that heralded fight would look like. If you want to see a showdown between the Hulk and One Punch Man, you just have to head to Youtube.

As you can see above, a fan-animator took to social media to share their take on the Hulk’s big battle. Zimaut Animation posted the second part of an on-going series pitting Bruce Banner against Saitama, and this reel gets into the nitty gritty of the battle.

The clip begins with the Hulk in the ground, and he’s none too happy about being tossed around. Saitama is left to watch the Hulk power up as his anger grows, one of the Marvel character’s defining traits. With his eyes glowing green, the Hulk launches himself at Saitama, and the fight moves quickly from there.

Though short, this animation reel had some pretty fluid sequences riffing off ones from the MCU and Dragon Ball. Blurred action shots help detail how quickly the fighter are moving, and the pair toss each other into plenty of mountains. Even Goku would wince at the number of pummels the heroes take.

By the end, the second part isn’t able to answer who would win between the two, but it shows an accurate take on their strength. The Hulkgets stronger as he grows more irate, and One Punch Man hasn’t put his heart into the battle yet. So, maybe part three will give a clear-cut answer on who beats who here.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

