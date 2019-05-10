One Punch Man Artist Draws Pokemon Poster

One-Punch Man is the story of Saitama, a “guy who wants to be a hero for fun”, whose unbelievable training schedule has turned him into a superhero who is so powerful that he can destroy any opponent with one punch. The creator of OPM, Yusuke Murata, decided to test his own skills by creating his own artistic interpretation of the hot topic item of the day: Pokemon.

Murata is a japanese animator who created One-Punch Man for Shonen Jump in 2012. As the manga became popular, the animation house, Madhouse, brought it to life with an animated series that became outrageously in both Japan and in the United States as the hilarious adventures of a superhero who defeats all characters with one hit resonated with audiences. With his interpretation of Pokemon seen below, its obvious that Murata has some serious artistic chops regardless of the subject material he’s tackling.

The Pokemon and trainers shown here are specifically from the video game: Pokemon Black and White. Originally released in 2012 for the Nintendo DS, the game followed trainers Rosa and Nate as they tried to capture as many Pokemon as they could. With Detective Pikachu currently in theaters, viewers should keep an eye out to see if any of these specific trainers or Pokemon make an appearance during its run time.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

