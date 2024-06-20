One-Punch Man Announces Extended Hiatus

One-Punch Man has earned its reputation as one of shonen's wildest series. Since its first days as a web comic, One-Punch Man has defied expectations, and fans have only grown closer to its heroes since. But according to a new announcement, One-Punch Man fans will have to brace themselves soon as the manga is going on an extended hiatus.

The report comes from the One-Punch Man team itself as the editorial staff announced the hiatus. It turns out the manga is taking a two-month break. So for those plotting out its return window, One-Punch Man will make a comeback in August 2024.

So far, no word has been given on why One-Punch Man is taking a hiatus. Artist Yusuke Murata is one of the hardest working people in the industry, and his art is nothing short of impressive. He deserves a break whenever and wherever he wants, of course. For now, the One-Punch Man hiatus has left fans scratching their heads, but they can rest easy knowing the two-month break will fly by.

And of course, you can take this break to catch up on One-Punch Man if you aren't up to date. The manga is released monthly, and Viz Media oversees its release in English. As for the anime, One-Punch Man has two seasons under its belt. A third season has been announced, but One-Punch Man has yet to set a release date for the comeback. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One-Punch Man below:

"Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of "special" training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth's doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the "hero hunter" Garou makes his own appearance."

What do you think about this One-Punch Man update?