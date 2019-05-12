One-Punch Man Artist Yusuke Murata Mourns Father’s Passing

The world of One-Punch Man has become a vibrant world thanks to its manga, and many of those creations are thanks to Yusuke Murata. The artist approached original man behind One-Punch Man Man to make a manga, and its story helped turn the anime into the hit it has become. So, it should come as little surprise fans are taking time to mourn with Murata as the artist goes deals with a family tragedy.

Over on Twitter, Murata posted a message alerting fans of his father’s passing.

“I want to appreciate my father who has laid down his burdens,” the artist wrote, reference his father.

The tweet was joined by a second post by Kensuke Murata, Yusuke’s brother.

“Our father passed away this morning,” the man wrote.

For fans, this statement put brakes on a growing mantra shared by some. As One-Punch Man blows through its second season, plenty of fans want more of the caped baldy. However, the anime’s mixed reviews have those followers heading to the manga, prompting readers to ask for new chapters again and again. As such, Murata has found himself inundated with asks, but they have quieted in the wake of his father’s passing. Fans admit their desire for new content does not outweigh Murata’s need to mourn, so don’t be too surprised if the next chapter of One-Punch Man is delayed any.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

