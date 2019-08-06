One-Punch Man Superfan Celebrates Birthday with a Punchy Cake

One-Punch Man‘s second season might not have been well received by fans, but there’s no question that the series has some of the loudest hype behind it. After the first season of the anime helped propel it into masterpiece conversations years ago, the action series is now more popular than ever. This means that the franchise is starting to pop up in the most surprising of places thanks to that fan support, and one recent cameo is particularly tasty.

Reddit user DwayneFade recently ordered a special One-Punch Man cake for their son’s birthday, and its punchy design and cool layout have gotten a ton of attention from fans who now want to celebrate their birthdays with the series too!

Designed by @bynicscakes (who you can find on Instagram here), this birthday cake takes on one of the most iconic images from the anime iteration of the series. With Saitama punching through the “screen,” it’s a great way to show off its central hero’s strength. The same can be said for this cake as well, which sees Saitama’s fist protruding from the rest of the cake with the “shattered glass” of the rest of the image made with fondant.

Seeing how good this cake looks, now it’s just a matter of wondering how it might taste. Would you be able to eat it in a single bite? Be a real “One-Munch Man”? Regardless of the cake’s actual flavor, it’s sure to deliver quite a punch of taste. Fans can currently check out One-Punch Man‘s first two seasons on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States.

The second season ran for 12 episodes, and is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release, and they describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”