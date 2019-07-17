Bait Previews Exclusive One-Punch Man Collection Ahead Of SDCC

Ever felt like you should be styling out like Saitama and Genos? Ever just want to tell the world about how much you love One-Punch Man and his fights that consist of one punch? Now is the time that your dreams can come true as the fashion provider, Bait, will be unleashing a number of shirts, hoodies and sweaters that honor the action packed anime/manga franchise along with Saitama himself. The collection will be released at San Diego Comic-Con but hungry fans can pre-order the One-Punch goodies from their website.

The Official Twitter Account for Bait posted the upcoming fashion line that gives us new looks at Saitama as well as promoting his apparent “physical education plan”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

BAIT x One Punch Man Saitama Collection is available now online at https://t.co/5tur2heMKi. The collection will also be available in store and at Comic-Con. Check with your local store for availability. pic.twitter.com/IQnGw2DaHH — BAIT (@BaitMeCom) July 16, 2019

Saitama’s second season of kicking monster butt recently wrapped up, with the finale having him punch out a giant centipede man to put a nice bow on the season. While we are left wondering whether or not the Hero Association will be returning for a third season, the manga continues moving forward documenting their adventures. With Season two ending on a rather anti-climactic note, with various characters’ story lines not completely wrapping up, a third season would definitely be welcomed by fans across the world.

San Diego Comic-Con is sure to have a ton of surprises in store for fans of anime and comic books, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that our man Saitama gets some surprises of his own!

What do you think of this new line of fashion ware letting fans display their love of One-Punch Man in a brand new way? What’s your favorite shirt of the bunch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or Saitam’s physical education plan.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”