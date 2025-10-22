One-Punch Man Director Deletes Social Media Following Season Three Backlash

One-Punch Man’s third season is running into issues that were a part of the anime adaptation’s second season, unfortunately. With many fans believing that J.C. Staff would dodge the animation issues from its previous episodes, it turns out reality is crueler than fiction in this case. The latest episode has been swarmed by criticism due to some of the animation issues that viewers noticed in Saitama’s latest animation installment, and this fact is sending ripples throughout the creative team. Director Shinpei Nagai had previously shared his thoughts on season three of One-Punch Man, following his work on the episodes, but has now deleted his social media following fan backlash.

In a now-deleted statement from his X Account, Nagai explained why he was taking the drastic move of leaving the internet: “Um, I have some rather unfortunate news. There are a few people among my followers who are pretending to be allies, but are actually engaging in rage-baiting, so I’ve decided to delete my account. Their actions- such as taking my statements out of context, trying to elicit comments that violate NDAs, or turning them into profit – are unacceptable and cannot be overlooked. I’ve always done my best for the fans with the utmost sincerity, but I’ve come to the conclusion that continuing in this environment is untenable for this project.”

Shinpei Nagai Bails

Shinpei’s statement didn’t just end here, with Nagai going further into the decision to leave X, “It’s always the genuine fans who end up suffering the most. I cannot forgive those who tarnish the staff’s honor or exploit the struggles of the creators for profit through hate. Therefore, I will also be deleting my account entirely. I will not create any accounts in the future either. I cannot overlook actions that degrade the work itself, so I ask for your understanding.”

Nagai then revealed that the backlash has been having an adverse effect on his mental health, making it an easier decision to leave the internet. “Honestly, this is taking a toll on my mental health, and it only brings negatives to the work, the staff, and the original creators. Such despicable behavior is unforgivable. To the fans who have been truly kind to me, I want to express my gratitude and apologies. It was truly enjoyable.”

The animation backlash came as a result of the second episode of One-Punch Man season three, in which Garou was faced with two members of the Monster Association following taking a major hit from Saitama. While Garou’s fight against the twisted creatures garnered some worthwhile animation, one moment in particular drew the ire of many viewers, specifically, a scene that saw the hero killer sliding down a hill. J.C. Staff had some big shoes to fill following Madhouse’s stunning animation from season one, and unfortunately, many fans feel that the production house hasn’t been able to live up to its predecessor.

