Renowned One Piece Animator Defends One-Punch Man Studio Amid Season 3 Controversy: “It’s Very Difficult For Them”

The iconic manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man, released its anime adaptation by Madhouse in 2015, gaining worldwide recognition for its unique protagonist and absurd comedy amid devastating threats. However, Madhouse suddenly dropped the anime, leaving it for J.C. Staff, another famous studio, to take over the helm with Season 2 in 2019. Established in 1986, J.C. Staff is one of the most famous studios in Japan, but its animation quality can’t be compared with Madhouse. Season 2 divided the fandom over the adaptation, but it was still a success since fans had to wait four years for a new season to drop. After Season 2, the studio took six years to release the third season. Expectations were naturally high considering the long wait, but many were disappointed with the animation, creating widespread controversy after the season’s premiere on October 12th, 2025.

The third season continues with the Monster Association Arc, the longest in the manga so far. Since the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s difficult to say if the third season will fully adapt this arc or not. Even before Season 3’s debut, fans had always been vocal about J.C. Staff’s work, which, of course, couldn’t be hidden from the animators of not just the OPM studio but also other renowned names in the industry. One of the most beloved One Piece animators, Vincent Chansard, supported the studio amid the fan outcry, highlighting that the animators have it rough working under pressure.

Vincent Chansard Defends One-Punch Man Studio After Season 3’s Animation Controversy

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

During a live stream with KOL: Requiem on YouTube, Chansard talked mainly about One Piece before the topic shifted to J.C. Staff’s current situation. He explained, “I think a lot of people blame J.C. Staff, but it’s a bit more complex. Sometimes, it’s not about the animation studio; sometimes it’s about the production committee that is on top of everything.”

The animator continued, “J.C. Staff is just a studio that’s trained to survive, you know what I mean? Like again, the Japanese industry is very difficult.” He later added, “Right now, it’s very difficult for them.”

Chansard also acknowledged that the pressure coming from fans, particularly global fans, is making it even more difficult for the studio. He also highlighted the issue of staff being harassed by fans on social media, which has been ongoing for a while now. The Japanese animation industry is known for overworking animators with tight deadlines despite being understaffed. However, Chansard put things into perspective by explaining that although studios and animators are easy targets, sometimes the production committees are more at fault, as they have the authority to make decisions from the top.

Chansard is best known for his spectacular work in One Piece’s anime, including the Gear 5 debut in Episode 1071 and Shanks vs. Eustass Kidd in Episode 1112, among many others. He has also briefly worked on Jujutsu Kaisen, Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and many other famous series.

