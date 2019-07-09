One-Punch Man Fan Launches Petition to Bring Back Shingo Natsume as Season 3 Director

Season Two of One-Punch Man has come and gone, with Saitama and the Hero Association doing their best to ward off the efforts of both Garou and the Monster Association. Garou’s crusade of hunting heroes along with the Monster Association’s attempts to overtake the surface world may have created some fantastic stories, but some fans missed the animation from season one with the second season being taken over by JC Staff. Some OPM fans have launched a petition to have the original director of the first season, Shingo Natsume, return to direct the franchise’s third season.

Change.org received a petition request from fans looking to bring about the change in the director’s seat for the as yet confirmed third season of One-Punch Man. While the petition is only asking for around 1,000 signatures at present, it has been clear this season that many fans are asking for a change. The first season of the series that stars Saitama, the “Hero for Fun”, was created by Madhouse Entertainment and directed by Mr. Natsume.

Shingo was no slouch in the animation industry, having previously had a hand in two classic, action anime series in the forms of Space Dandy and Gurren Lagenn. Natsume recently completed the anime series Boogiepop and Others along with Madhouse once again, leaving his schedule open to potentially come back if the stars somehow align.

Fans seemed to notice a stark difference in the animation styles between Madhouse and JC Staff, with many noting that the animation of One-Punch Man was much more fluid and fast paced in the first season versus the second. Whether or not Madhouse and the original director will in fact return to One-Punch Man, or if the series will return at all, is still anyone’s guess but considering the popularity of the franchise, we’d bet that the latter is a sure fire bet.

What do you think of the idea of bringing back Shingo Natsume as the director for One-Punch Man’s third season? What did you think overall about the animation of season two from J.C. Staff? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season Two is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season Two as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of ‘special training,’ he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”