Fans Praise Latest One-Punch Man Episode’s CGI Animation

One-Punch Man‘s animation quality has been a hot topic among fans ever since the anime had its production moved from Madhouse over to J.C. Staff. While some have been let down by the change in quality, others have been pleasantly surprised by how the studio has handled certain action scenes, such as the Garou vs. Tank-Top Master fight from episode three.

This week the studio got to flex its animation muscles by using CGI animation to bring the Dragon-level threat Centichoro to life. After defeating four different monsters of various sizes throughout the episode to protect S-City, Metal Bat sees the ground begin to shake the massive centipede monster emerges from underground. He attempts to use his killer move “Fighting Spirit Dragon Pummeling”” on the beast, only to get smacked to the ground and targeted by Garou.

In an unexpected twist of fate, the CGI centipede was actually one the highlights of OPM #04? It moved surprisingly well and looks pretty good, especially in comparison to the rest of the episode, which found itself struggling to keep up at times. pic.twitter.com/usEiSzEtxx — PurpleGeth (@PurpleGeth) April 30, 2019

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out how impressive Centichoro (also known as Elder Centipede) looked as it moved up and and the city streets.

“It moved suprisingly well and looks pretty good, especially in comparison to the rest of the episode, which found itself struggling to keep up at times,” Twitter user “PurpleGeth” wrote on Tuesday.

“This is some smooth ass looking CGI!” “Lordafj” wrote. “Really goes to show how well it can look with enough frames to support it.”

“The new One Punch Man actually excels in one area that most anime don’t: Great CGI,” wrote “Kybosh42,” while taking screenshots of the smaller centipede killed by Metal Bat, Centisempai. I couldn’t even tell that the centipede was CGI’d at first. It actually moves at the same framerate as the rest of the show too. Really made a difference.

Directed by Chikara Sakurai, One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming new epsiodes weekly on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States.

