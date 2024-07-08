One-Punch Man Artist Inks Beachy Tribute for Fubuki, Tatsumaki

One-Punch Man has released a new volume of the manga in Japan, and with it comes a special new beach tribute for Fubuki and Tatsumaki from artist Yusuke Murata! One-Punch Man is currently bigger than it ever has been as not only are fans glued to each new chapter of both the webcomic and manga releases, but they are also waiting on the now in the works Season 3 of the TV anime. While it’s going to be a bit longer before the new episodes of the anime hit, it’s the perfect time to celebrate your favorite heroes.

Fubuki and Tatsumaki are two of the heroes that fans have come to love the most out of One-Punch Man‘s huge roster, and the psychic sisters have had several huge moments with one another through the series thus far. They’re two characters that fans always request to see, and One-Punch Man illustrator usually fulfills that request with special sketches and art for the duo from time to time. That’s the case with an extra beach illustration in the pages of One-Punch Man Volume 31 (now releasing overseas) as Fubuki and Tatsumaki get some time to relax.

https://x.com/Everything_OPM_/status/1808170123997688291

What’s Next for One-Punch Man?

One-Punch Man Season 3 is now in the works, but has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this publication for the new episodes. J.C. Staff will be returning from Season 2 to handle the animation production with Chikashi Kubota returning to design the characters together with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuka Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling series composition, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music. Makoto Furukawa is also returning to voice Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa will be voicing Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa will voice Dr. Genus.

One-Punch Man also has a new live-action movie in the works with Sony Pictures Entertainment with Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and Heather Anne Campbell currently attached to write the film with Justin Lin signed on to direct. If you wanted to check out the One-Punch Man anime, you can check out the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Hulu. You can find the newest chapters of the One-Punch Man manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

One-Punch Man is teased as such, “Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?”