One-Punch Man Season Three Drops New Image of Fubuki

Hellish Blizzard might not stand a chance of taking down the titular One-Punch Man, aka Saitama, but Fubukui has become a fan favorite from the popular anime property. The third season released its first trailer earlier this year, giving us new looks at both Saitama and the "big bad" of the upcoming arc, Garou the Hero Killer. To remind anime fans that season three is on its way, J.C. Staff has released a new key visual focusing on Fubuki, the sister to top hero Tornado of Terror.

When Fubuki was first introduced, she wasn't like any other crime fighter that Saitama and Genos had run into on their path of professional crime fighters. The sister of Tatsumaki stood at the top of the B-rank heroes, creating her own group to reign the lower class of heroes. Once she encounters Saitama, believing him to be far less powerful than he actually is, Hellish Blizzard is stunned that the "hero for fun" is one of the strongest beings that she has encountered so far. Without diving into spoiler territory, Fubuki will have a role to play in the future of the anime adaptation as the fight against the Monster Association continues.

One-Punch Man: Hellish Blizzard Will Return

Since releasing the first trailer for One-Punch Man's third season, J.C. Staff has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the anime adaptation's return. Considering season two ended on quite the cliffhanger as Garou found himself joining the ranks of the Monster Association, anime fans have been waiting for the day that the Hero Association would make their return to the small screen.

If you want to learn more about One-Punch Man's third season, here's how J.C. Staff describes the upcoming anime installments, "After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong-even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association."

The synopsis continues, "One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."