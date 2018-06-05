‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Drops Some NSFW Art of Its Heroines

One Punch Man is full of some of the most attractive art in manga and anime today, and that is especially true for its character designs. Fubuki is a fan-favorite character Murata often draws in sultry position, but his latest work takes it the furthest step yet.

For Volume 17 of the manga, Murata has drawn an especially racy and NSFW sketch of Fubuki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Murata’s latest art stream, he provided new looks at the cover for Chapter 93 of manga which features Tatsumaki and a special insert for Volume 17, which features a nude Fubuki barely covered by a curtain. It’s certainly the most detailed of Fubuki’s sketches to date.

As for the next season of the anime series, fans are hopeful that the series will soon screen the first trailer for Season Two, which has already been licensed by VIZ Media for a wide release. Not only will the new season be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12-episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.

Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famousDragon Ball characters. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.