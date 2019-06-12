Garou Runs Into Saitama Again on Latest One-Punch Man, Gets Crushed

This week’s episode of One-Punch Man marked the second time that Garou has run into Saitama. And just like last time, it didn’t go well for the self-proclaimed “Monster.”

Midway through the episode we see Garou recovering from a failed attempt to kill Watchdog Man, who turned out to be too quick for his fighting style. But as he walks down the road he recognizes King, who was walking his bike alongside Saitama.

“I won’t get a second chance,” Garou said in his internal monologue. “My body can handle it and the pain is gone. In fact, I’m so stoked I feel full up with power! King, it’s your turn to be hunted!”

Garou then charges forward at King, only for Saitama to nail him with a kick that sends him crashing through the side of a building, leaving a Garou-shaped hole in a wall.

“As if monsters weren’t enough. Now we’re fighting hoodlums too?” Saitama said. “Where’s it end?”

Ironically, Saitama then told King about how the “Hero Hunter” got him excited for a potential fight, completely unaware that he’s knocked him out twice.

“I don’t know the details myself, but monster are rampaging all over, and there’s a guy calling himself a ‘hero hunter.’ It’s been pretty busy. … The hero hunter dude has me a bit curious… There’s never been a human who calls himself a monster before,” Saitama said. “It reminds me of when I was calling myself a ‘hero’ and doing my own thing. So I’m hoping he lives up to his claim… He might even be stronger than me, you know?”

“I see,” King replied. “Hope you run into him soon.”

Earlier in the season Garou accidentally ran into Saitama after recovering from his fight with Spring Mustachio and Golden Ball. He mistook him for a wannabe fighter trying to take him out, when Saitama was actually shopping for a wig to use in the Super Fight 22 tournament. He knocked Garou out with a single strike while mistaking him for a mugger, leaving Garou to wake up in an alleyway the next morning with no memory of what happened.

One-Punch Man Season Two is currently streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff.

The synopsis for the new season reads, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong–even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”