Remember When ‘One Punch Man’s Illustrator Did A ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Crossover?

Hunter x Hunter is coming back from its hiatus this month, and Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga is one of the most popular series in Japan. The author is held in such high regard, even those who work in the anime and manga industry often pay their respects.

Back when Togashi turned 50, illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of One Punch Man drew a hilarious crossover between the two series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throwback to when Yusuke Murata (One Punch Man) drew a little comic to celebrate Togashi’s 50th birthday. pic.twitter.com/r40IP3RFQ9 — Hunter ❌ Hunter – 10 Days (@OfficialHxH) January 18, 2018

In this crossover gag, Genos brings Saitama some Hunter x Hunter branded shampoo and Saitama happily applies it to his head. That night, Saitama sleeps and imagines he has Gon’s rage-filled transformation hair.

The two characters are often made fun of for their wildly distinct hair styles, and the image of Saitama with Gon’a incredibly long hair is just too funny.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.